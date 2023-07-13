Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 421 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

