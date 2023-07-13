Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,065 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYC opened at $340.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.89 and its 200 day moving average is $300.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

