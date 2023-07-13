Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.51.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

