Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 692,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

