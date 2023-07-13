Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

