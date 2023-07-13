Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 12,005 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,304,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

