Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,250 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $98.33 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

