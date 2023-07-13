Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,183 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,873. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

