Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,618 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

