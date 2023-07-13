Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

