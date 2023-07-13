Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

