Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $190.80 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

