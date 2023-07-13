Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

