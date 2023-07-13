Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $150.67 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

