Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

