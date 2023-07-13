Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 77.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 18,225.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 184.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Insider Activity

Insulet Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average of $298.62. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.