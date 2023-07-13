Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

