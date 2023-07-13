Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120,843 shares of company stock valued at $137,888,438. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

