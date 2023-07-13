Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.