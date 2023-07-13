Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

