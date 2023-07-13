Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $388.37 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

