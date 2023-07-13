Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $151.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

