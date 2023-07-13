Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.58 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

