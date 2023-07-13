Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

