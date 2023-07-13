Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.84 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

