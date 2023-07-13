Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.84 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

