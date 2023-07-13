Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $268.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

