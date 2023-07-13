Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $357.60 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.28.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

