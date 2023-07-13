Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,483 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 381,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,380,000 after acquiring an additional 381,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.89 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

