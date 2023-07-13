Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

