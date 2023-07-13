Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,293 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

