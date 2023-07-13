Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,191 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 84.4% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.