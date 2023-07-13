Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,682 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

