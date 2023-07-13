Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,533 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $71,334,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

