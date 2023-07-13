Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 383 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

