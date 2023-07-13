Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 546 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $287,214.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,456.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

