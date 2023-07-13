Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 561 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Trading Up 2.8 %

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $194.96 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.90 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

