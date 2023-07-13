Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

