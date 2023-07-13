Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.20. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,044 shares of company stock worth $55,128,453 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.