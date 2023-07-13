Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $134,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

