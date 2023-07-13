Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.