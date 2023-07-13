Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,313 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

