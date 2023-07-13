Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,236 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

LVS opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

