Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,595 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile



Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

