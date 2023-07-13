Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,257 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

