Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,183 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.