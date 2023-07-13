Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,056 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,436. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

