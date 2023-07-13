Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 457 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.