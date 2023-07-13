Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,584 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

