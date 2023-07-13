Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,018 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

